Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, LGND, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 44,099 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 285.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) saw options trading volume of 3,962 contracts, representing approximately 396,200 underlying shares or approximately 231.4% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 234,976 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 231.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 62,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

