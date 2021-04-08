Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, DIS, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 18,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 81,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

