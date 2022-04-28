Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, ALGN, PLD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 24,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 10,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 22,905 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ALGN options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
