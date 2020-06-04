Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOGO, WMT, SAFM

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 12,475 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 45,290 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) saw options trading volume of 1,899 contracts, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares or approximately 49% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

