Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOGO, ULTA, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 60,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 362% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 34,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 24,037 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 342.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 365,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 43,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

