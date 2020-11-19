Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNW, PRI, NUAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW), where a total volume of 18,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,800 underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) options are showing a volume of 824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of PRI. Below is a chart showing PRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN) saw options trading volume of 12,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

