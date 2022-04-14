Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, QLYS, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 3,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 368,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,963 contracts, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 37,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
