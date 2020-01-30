Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, NTNX, MDLZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 56,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 14,412 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) options are showing a volume of 38,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

