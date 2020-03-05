Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, ADNT, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 64,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 7,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, ADNT options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.