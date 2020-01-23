Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 69,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 12,707 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 31,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

