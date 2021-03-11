Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, WBT, SIEB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 76,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 25,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) saw options trading volume of 12,220 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Siebert Financial Corp (Symbol: SIEB) saw options trading volume of 3,530 contracts, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares or approximately 87% of SIEB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of SIEB. Below is a chart showing SIEB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

