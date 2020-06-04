Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, NSSC, LB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 84,185 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 535 contracts, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 59,123 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

