Markets
GILD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, NSSC, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 84,185 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 535 contracts, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 59,123 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, NSSC options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD NSSC LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular