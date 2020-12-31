Markets
GILD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, K, ABBV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 48,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 11,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 33,635 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, K options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD K ABBV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular