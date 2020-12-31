Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, K, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 48,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 11,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 33,635 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

