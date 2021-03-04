Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GILD, ADI, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 62,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 14,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 18,262 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 9,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,100 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 29,716 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 3,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

