Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, OKTA, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT), where a total volume of 3,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 334,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 11,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) options are showing a volume of 1,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

