Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FWRD, PLAY, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total of 4,504 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 393.4% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 34,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 23,430 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 237.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

