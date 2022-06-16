Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSR, CI, VNO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total of 26,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 738,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) options are showing a volume of 5,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 593,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
