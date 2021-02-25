Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, CWH, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 19,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 10,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 28,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, CWH options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

