Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FOCS, BALY, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS), where a total of 5,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.6% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 430,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,300 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) options are showing a volume of 5,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 95,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 11,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

