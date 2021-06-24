Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLR, ARCB, STLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 14,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 4,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,300 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 3,142 contracts, representing approximately 314,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 14,227 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLR options, ARCB options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

