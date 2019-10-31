Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLIR, DIS, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR), where a total volume of 2,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 34,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 10,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLIR options, DIS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

