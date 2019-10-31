Markets
FLIR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLIR, DIS, ETN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR), where a total volume of 2,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 34,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 10,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLIR options, DIS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLIR DIS ETN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular