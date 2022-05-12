Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FL, SIX, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total volume of 8,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 871,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 7,524 contracts, representing approximately 752,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 22,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

