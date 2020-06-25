Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FL, C, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total volume of 11,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 6,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,600 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 148,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 15,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 10,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

