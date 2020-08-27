Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FIZZ, LRCX, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 2,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 303,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,722 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,259 contracts, representing approximately 525,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

