Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FIVN, WING, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 7,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 8,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 836,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 4,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
