Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, WHR, FFIV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total of 41,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 7,182 contracts, representing approximately 718,200 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 8,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

