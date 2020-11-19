Markets
FISV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, WHR, FFIV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total of 41,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 7,182 contracts, representing approximately 718,200 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 8,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FISV options, WHR options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FISV WHR FFIV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest