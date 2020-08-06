Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, NOW, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 37,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,183 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 4,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 23,771 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FISV options, NOW options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

