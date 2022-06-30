Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FFIE, EVA, RBLX

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (Symbol: FFIE), where a total of 18,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of FFIE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,000 underlying shares of FFIE. Below is a chart showing FFIE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) saw options trading volume of 3,297 contracts, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 144,825 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 26,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

