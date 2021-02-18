Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FE, GPN, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), where a total of 34,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 9,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,600 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 13,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,900 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,376 contracts, representing approximately 737,600 underlying shares or approximately 51% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FE options, GPN options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.