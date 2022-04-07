Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, LUV, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 87,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 36,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 15,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 32,524 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 18,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LUV options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

