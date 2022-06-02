Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, ALGN, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 96,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 22,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 49% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 28,893 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, ALGN options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.