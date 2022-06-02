Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, ALGN, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 96,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 22,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 49% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 28,893 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

