Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FB, MU, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 284,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 16,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 108,283 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 92,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 20,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
