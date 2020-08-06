Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FB, DIS, PPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 675,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 326.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 69,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 272,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 33,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 18,966 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.1% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

