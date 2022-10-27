Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FANG, NOC, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 18,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,800 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 5,995 contracts, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 378,305 contracts, representing approximately 37.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 36,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, NOC options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

