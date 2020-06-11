Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EYE, FIZZ, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 7,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 743,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 31,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

