Markets
EYE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EYE, FIZZ, TWLO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 7,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 743,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 31,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, FIZZ options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EYE FIZZ TWLO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular