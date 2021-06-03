Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPR, GE, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Express Inc (Symbol: EXPR), where a total volume of 90,754 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of EXPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 7,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,800 underlying shares of EXPR. Below is a chart showing EXPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 330,685 contracts, representing approximately 33.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 41,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPR options, GE options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.