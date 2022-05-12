Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPI, NCLH, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total volume of 8,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 877,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 94,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 21,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 15,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPI options, NCLH options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.