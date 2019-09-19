Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, LNG, FEYE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 6,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 9,027 contracts, representing approximately 902,700 underlying shares or approximately 51% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) saw options trading volume of 14,569 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 5,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,200 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

