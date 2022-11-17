Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, CRM, ROST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 24,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 38,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 13,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

