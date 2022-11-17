Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, CRM, ROST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 24,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 38,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 13,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, CRM options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
LITB YTD Return
VEON Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.