Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, PHM, NTAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 32,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 29,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 14,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, PHM options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
