ETSY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AKRO, MAN

November 17, 2022 — 03:28 pm EST

November 17, 2022 — 03:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 18,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) saw options trading volume of 2,232 contracts, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) options are showing a volume of 1,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

