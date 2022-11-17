Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AKRO, MAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 18,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) saw options trading volume of 2,232 contracts, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) options are showing a volume of 1,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, AKRO options, or MAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
BKSE Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRZE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.