Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, WORK, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 6,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 660,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK) saw options trading volume of 90,521 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 27,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 49,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

