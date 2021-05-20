Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, SYY, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 5,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 528,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) options are showing a volume of 9,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 6,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, SYY options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.