Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, GME, CORT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 24,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223.5% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 50,342 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 215% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 18,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.1% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 928,000 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, GME options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.