Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQT, MAR, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total volume of 55,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 11,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 9,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQT options, MAR options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.