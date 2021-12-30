Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQR, PLTR, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), where a total volume of 7,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of EQR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of EQR. Below is a chart showing EQR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 170,134 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 15,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 3,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQR options, PLTR options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

