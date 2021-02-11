Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, IRBT, SPCE

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total of 2,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 432,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 11,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 172,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 23,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

