Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, ZS, AUPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 2,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 248,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 13,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 9,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
