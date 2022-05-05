Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, CTAS, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 3,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 394,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 732,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 6,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

