Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EOG, CVS, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 22,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 8,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,100 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 38,389 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 26,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, CVS options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

